Orange Zucchini Cupcakes
Ingredients:

  • 6 eggs
  • 2 2/3 cups sugar
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 cup orange juice concentrate (do NOT dilute!)
  • 2 tsp. almond flavoring
  • 4 tsp. baking powder
  • 2 tsp. baking soda
  • 2 tsp. salt
  • 5 cups all purpose flour
  • 3 cups finely shredded zucchini, packed

Directions:

  1. Beat together the eggs, sugar, oil, juice concentrate, flavoring, baking powder, soda and salt. Add flour, mix well. Stir in zucchini.
  2. Fill baking cups 3/4 full. Bake at 350°F until they test done when a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. When cool, ice with your favorite white icing.

