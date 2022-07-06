Orange Zucchini Cupcakes
Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, OH
Ingredients:
- 6 eggs
- 2 2/3 cups sugar
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 1 cup orange juice concentrate (do NOT dilute!)
- 2 tsp. almond flavoring
- 4 tsp. baking powder
- 2 tsp. baking soda
- 2 tsp. salt
- 5 cups all purpose flour
- 3 cups finely shredded zucchini, packed
Directions:
- Beat together the eggs, sugar, oil, juice concentrate, flavoring, baking powder, soda and salt. Add flour, mix well. Stir in zucchini.
- Fill baking cups 3/4 full. Bake at 350°F until they test done when a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. When cool, ice with your favorite white icing.
