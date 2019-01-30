Pigskin Bites

Bacon layed out on a cutting board to be chopped into pieces for Pigskin Bites

Pigskin Bites

Yield: 2 dozen
Prep time:15 minutes
Cooking time:45 minutes
Total Time: 1 Hour

Ingredients:

  • 2 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless, cut into 1 inch pieces
  • salt & pepper or to taste
  • 12 slices thin cut bacon
  • 3/4 cup dark brown sugar, packed
  • 1 Tbsp. parsley for garnish

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350° F degrees. Completely cover a baking sheet with aluminum foil (bottom and sides), and place a wire rack on top; set aside.
  2. Place the sugar in a shallow plate. Season chicken pieces with salt and pepper.
  3. Cut each slice of bacon in 3 pieces, and wrap each piece around a chunk of chicken.
  4. Roll the wrapped chicken in the brown sugar, making sure each piece is coated evenly.
  5. Place chicken pieces on the prepared baking sheet and season again with more salt and pepper.
  6. Bake for about 45 minutes or until bacon is nice and crisp. Garnish with parsley, if desired.

