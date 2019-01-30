Pigskin Bites
Yield: 2 dozen
Prep time:15 minutes
Cooking time:45 minutes
Total Time: 1 Hour
Ingredients:
- 2 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless, cut into 1 inch pieces
- salt & pepper or to taste
- 12 slices thin cut bacon
- 3/4 cup dark brown sugar, packed
- 1 Tbsp. parsley for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350° F degrees. Completely cover a baking sheet with aluminum foil (bottom and sides), and place a wire rack on top; set aside.
- Place the sugar in a shallow plate. Season chicken pieces with salt and pepper.
- Cut each slice of bacon in 3 pieces, and wrap each piece around a chunk of chicken.
- Roll the wrapped chicken in the brown sugar, making sure each piece is coated evenly.
- Place chicken pieces on the prepared baking sheet and season again with more salt and pepper.
- Bake for about 45 minutes or until bacon is nice and crisp. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
