Whole-Grain Cranberry Orange Muffins
Ingredients:
- 2 cups whole wheat pastry flour
- ¼ cup ground flaxseed
- 1 Tbsp baking powder
- ½ tsp salt
- ¾ cup low-fat cottage cheese
- ½ cup fat-free milk
- 1/3 cup sugar
- ¼ cup unsweetened apple sauce
- 2 tsp grated orange peel
- 2 egg whites
- ¾ cup coarsely chopped fresh or frozen cranberries
- ¼ cup powdered sugar (optional)
- 2 tsp orange juice (optional)
Directions:
- Heat oven to 400 degrees.
- Line 12 muffin cups with paper baking cups or spray with nonstick spray.
- In a large bowl, stir together flour, flaxseed, baking powder and salt.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the cottage cheese, milk, sugar, oil, orange peel, and egg. Stir the wet mixture into the flour mixture just until the flour is moistened (the batter will be thick). Fold in the cranberries.
- Divide the dough evenly among the muffin cups. Bake for 17-21 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center of a muffin comes out clean. Remove from oven and set on wire rack to cool
- If you want to make a glaze (optional), stir together the powdered sugar and orange juice in a small bowl until smooth. Drizzle the glaze over the warm muffins. Makes 12.
