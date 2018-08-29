Take-Along Trail Mix

National Trail Mix Day is August 31

Kitchen Gear:

  • Large Bowl
  • Measuring cup

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups unsweetened cereal (such as toasted oat O’s or Wheat squares)
  • 2 cups sweetened cereal (such as Honey Nut O’s or cinnamon sugar oat squares)
  • 2 cups small pretzel twists
  • 1 cup dried fruit (raisins, dried cranberries, dried apricots, or pineapple)(chopped into small pieces)
  • 1 cup peanuts

Directions:

  1. Wash hands. Mix together all ingredients in a large bowl. Store in an airtight container in cupboard for about 1 week, or in freezer for several weeks.

