National Trail Mix Day is August 31
Kitchen Gear:
- Large Bowl
- Measuring cup
Ingredients:
- 2 cups unsweetened cereal (such as toasted oat O’s or Wheat squares)
- 2 cups sweetened cereal (such as Honey Nut O’s or cinnamon sugar oat squares)
- 2 cups small pretzel twists
- 1 cup dried fruit (raisins, dried cranberries, dried apricots, or pineapple)(chopped into small pieces)
- 1 cup peanuts
Directions:
- Wash hands. Mix together all ingredients in a large bowl. Store in an airtight container in cupboard for about 1 week, or in freezer for several weeks.