Popcorn Balls

Popcorn Balls

Ingredients:

  • 8 cups popcorn, popped
  • 3 cups mini marshmallows
  • 4 Tbsp. butter
  • 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
  • Nonstick spray

Directions:

  1. Go through popcorn and remove any unpopped kernels.
  2. Lay a rectangle of parchment on the counter. Heat a large pot (big enough for the popcorn) over medium low heat.
  3. Add butter and marshmallows. Stir until melted.
  4. Remove from heat and stir in kosher salt and vanilla extract.
  5. Add popcorn to the pot and stir until completely coated. Allow to cool for 3 minutes.
  6. Spray hands well with nonstick spray. Measure out ½ cup of the popcorn mixture. Roll into a ball. Set on prepared parchment. Repeat until you have used all the popcorn.
  7. Store in an airtight container or wrap each ball in wax paper with ends twisted tightly.

