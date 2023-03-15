Popcorn Balls
Ingredients:
- 8 cups popcorn, popped
- 3 cups mini marshmallows
- 4 Tbsp. butter
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
- Nonstick spray
Directions:
- Go through popcorn and remove any unpopped kernels.
- Lay a rectangle of parchment on the counter. Heat a large pot (big enough for the popcorn) over medium low heat.
- Add butter and marshmallows. Stir until melted.
- Remove from heat and stir in kosher salt and vanilla extract.
- Add popcorn to the pot and stir until completely coated. Allow to cool for 3 minutes.
- Spray hands well with nonstick spray. Measure out ½ cup of the popcorn mixture. Roll into a ball. Set on prepared parchment. Repeat until you have used all the popcorn.
- Store in an airtight container or wrap each ball in wax paper with ends twisted tightly.
