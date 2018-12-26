Ingredients:
- 4 pound boneless pork roast, at room temperature
- 2 pounds sauerkraut
- 1 Tbsp. caraway seeds
- 1 cup chopped yellow onion
- 1 peeled sweet apple, chopped
- 1/2 cup light brown sugar
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325°F.
- Pat the pork dry and sprinkle the entire roast with salt, pepper and smoked paprika. Heat a large non-stick pan over medium-high heat and add in the olive oil. When the olive oil starts to simmer, carefully place the pork roast in. Sear on all sides until golden brown, approximately 5-8 minutes per side.
- In a lidded 6-qt. dutch oven, place the sauerkraut in the bottom. Sprinkle over the caraway seeds, onions, apples and brown sugar. Place the seared pork roast on top, nestling it in the sauerkraut. Cover tightly with a lid and bake for about 2 hours. While it’s cooking, check the pot to ensure that it’s not drying out. If needed, add water. Roast is done once a meat thermometer inserted in the center reads 150°F.
- Carefully remove the roast from the pan and place on a cutting board covering loosely with foil. Allow to cool for about 15 minutes before slicing.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!