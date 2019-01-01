Brunswick Stew

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 lbs bone-in chicken thighs (skin removed)
  • 2 stalks celery (chopped)
  • 1/2 cup onion (chopped)
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 can canned diced tomatoes (28 oz.)
  • 1 cup frozen lima beans
  • 1 cup frozen corn
  • 1 cup potatoes (cubed)

Directions:

  1. Combine the first four ingredients in a large saucepan and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 1 1/2 to 2 hours.  
  2. Remove chicken from broth, saving the broth.
  3. Remove bones, chop chicken, and return it to the pot.  
  4. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer, covered, about 10-15 minutes.  

