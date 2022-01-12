Portobello Mushroom Fajitas
Ingredients:
- 3 oz of olive oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, sliced
- 1 large green bell pepper, sliced into strips
- 1 large red bell pepper, sliced into strips
- 2 large portobello mushrooms, cleaned and sliced into strips
- 1 15 oz. can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
- cilantro, chopped
- gluten free tortillas
Directions:
- Heat olive oil in a large skillet on medium hight heat. Add peppers and onions and sauté until onions are translucent and peppers begin to soften, about 3-4 minutes.
- Add pinto beans to skillet and stir to combine. Add portobello mushroom strips, stir and cook for another 3-4 minutes or until tender.
- Plate tortillas and add mushroom fajita filling. Garnish with cilantro (if using) and any other toppings as desired.
