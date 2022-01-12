Portobello Mushroom Fajitas

Portobello Mushroom Fajitas

Ingredients:

  • 3 oz of olive oil
  • 1 medium yellow onion, sliced
  • 1 large green bell pepper, sliced into strips
  • 1 large red bell pepper, sliced into strips
  • 2 large portobello mushrooms, cleaned and sliced into strips
  • 1 15 oz. can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
  • cilantro, chopped
  • gluten free tortillas

Directions:

  1. Heat olive oil in a large skillet on medium hight heat. Add peppers and onions and sauté until onions are translucent and peppers begin to soften, about 3-4 minutes.
  2. Add pinto beans to skillet and stir to combine. Add portobello mushroom strips, stir and cook for another 3-4 minutes or until tender.
  3. Plate tortillas and add mushroom fajita filling. Garnish with cilantro (if using) and any other toppings as desired.

