Baked Spaghetti Squash Carbonara
Ingredients:
- 1 Medium Spaghetti Squash about 3 pounds
- 8 oz. Bacon 8-10 slices, diced
- 1 Small Yellow Onion diced
- 4 Large Eggs
- 1/2 Cup Ricotta Cheese
- 1 1/4 Cups Parmesan cheese
- 1 tsp. Salt
- 1 tsp. black pepper
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350°F. Cut the squash in half lengthwise with a sharp chef’s knife. Scrape out the seeds and seed flesh with a spoon and discard.
- Pour 1/2 cup water into a 9-x13-inch baking dish and place the squash cut-side down in the water. Roast for 45 minutes or until tender.
- In a heavy skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat until the edges crisp. Add the onions and cook for 5 to 6 minutes, or until soft and beginning to brown. Remove from the heat.
- In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, then whisk in the ricotta. Fold in the cooked bacon and onions, then 1 cup of grated cheese and the salt and pepper.
- When the squash can be easily pierced with a fork, remove it from the oven and turn the heat up to 375°F.
- Remove the squash from the baking dish and let it cool slightly.
- Dump out any water left in the baking dish, wipe it dry, and then grease it lightly with cooking spray.
- Shred the inside of the squash with a fork into spaghetti-like strings and remove from the outer shell. You should have approximately 6 cups. Mix the squash strings into the egg-and-onion mixture. Spread in the baking dish and top with the remaining 1/4 cup of cheese.
- Bake for 45 minutes or until firm and golden on top.
