Originally published on: July 9, 1920

Ingredients:

  • 2 Tbsp. butter
  • 2 Tbsp. flour
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 cup stewed and strained tomatoes
  • 1/2 tsp. soda
  • 1 lb. cheddar or special Rarebit cheese run through chopper
  • 2 eggs, slightly beaten
  • salt, mustard, paprika and a dash of cayenne pepper

Directions:

  1. Cook the butter and flour till smooth, add the milk and as soon as the mixture thickens, add tomatoes and soda.
  2. Then add cheese and slightly beaten eggs, and seasoning. Serve on toasted slices of bread very hot.

