Tomato Rarebit
Originally published on: July 9, 1920
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 2 Tbsp. flour
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 cup stewed and strained tomatoes
- 1/2 tsp. soda
- 1 lb. cheddar or special Rarebit cheese run through chopper
- 2 eggs, slightly beaten
- salt, mustard, paprika and a dash of cayenne pepper
Directions:
- Cook the butter and flour till smooth, add the milk and as soon as the mixture thickens, add tomatoes and soda.
- Then add cheese and slightly beaten eggs, and seasoning. Serve on toasted slices of bread very hot.
