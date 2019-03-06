    Potato and Swiss Cheese Gratin

    A serving of Potatoe & Swiss Cheese Au Gratin on a white plate with a sprig of parsley

    Potato and Swiss Cheese Gratin

    Yield: 10 servings
    Prep time:30 minutes
    Cooking time:75 minutes
    Total time:1 hour and 45 minutes

    Ingredients:

    • 2 tablespoons butter
    • 2 tablespoons flour
    • 3 cups lactose-free whole milk
    • 1 teaspoon salt
    • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
    • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
    • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
    • /4 teaspoon dried thyme
    • 2 cups (16-ounces) Swiss cheese, shredded
    • 2 pounds russet potatoes, washed, peeled, thinly sliced
    • 1 cup sweet onion, peeled, thinly sliced

    Directions:

    1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 9-inch pie plate or a small casserole dish with cooking spray.
    2. In a small sauce pan, melt butter over medium heat; add flour, whisking for 2 to 3 minutes or until incorporated.
    3. Gradually add milk, stirring until smooth.
    4. Add salt, pepper, garlic powder, nutmeg, and thyme; bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then lower to medium-low heat. Simmer for 5 to 7 minutes or until sauce is thickened.
    5. Add 1-1/2 cups of shredded Swiss cheese, stirring until cheese is melted; cook for an additional 3 to 5 minutes over medium-low heat until sauce is smooth. 
    6. In a large bowl, combine potatoes and onions; add cheese sauce and toss to coat.
    7. Transfer potato mixture to prepared pie plate; wrap tightly with foil.
    8. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until potatoes are tender; remove foil.
    9. Top with remaining 1/2 cup of shredded Swiss cheese; bake, uncovered, for an additional 5 to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted and lightly browned.


    Tip: Gratin can be prepared up to one day in advance, and reheated prior to serving

