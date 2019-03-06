Ham & Potato Soup
Yield: 4-6 servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:25 minutes
Total time:35 minutes
Ingredients:
- 3 1/2 cups peeled and diced potatoes
- 1/3 cup diced celery
- 1/3 cup finely chopped onion
- 3/4 cup diced cooked ham
- 3 1/4 cups water
- 2 Tbsp. chicken bouillon granules
- 1/2 tsp. salt or to taste
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- 5 Tbsp. butter
- 5 Tbsp. flour
- 2 cups skim milk
Directions:
- Combine potatoes, celery, onion, ham and water in a stockpot. Bring to a boil then cook over medium heat until potatoes are tender. Stir in chicken bouillon granules, salt and pepper.
- In a saucepan, melt butter over medium low heat. Whisk in flour and cook, stirring constantly until thick (about 1 minute). Slowly stir in milk with a whisk, avoiding lumps, until all the milk has been added. Continue stirring over medium low heat until thick (about 4 to 5 minutes).
- Stir the milk mixture into the stockpot and cook until heated through.
NOTE: May top with sour cream, shredded cheese and/or diced onions.
