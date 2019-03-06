Ham & Potato Soup

By -
0
22

Ham & Potato Soup

Yield: 4-6 servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:25 minutes
Total time:35 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 3 1/2 cups peeled and diced potatoes
  • 1/3 cup diced celery
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped onion
  • 3/4 cup diced cooked ham
  • 3 1/4 cups water
  • 2 Tbsp. chicken bouillon granules
  • 1/2 tsp. salt or to taste
  • 1 tsp. black pepper
  • 5 Tbsp. butter
  • 5 Tbsp. flour
  • 2 cups skim milk

Directions:

  1. Combine potatoes, celery, onion, ham and water in a stockpot. Bring to a boil then cook over medium heat until potatoes are tender. Stir in chicken bouillon granules, salt and pepper.
  2. In a saucepan, melt butter over medium low heat. Whisk in flour and cook, stirring constantly until thick (about 1 minute). Slowly stir in milk with a whisk, avoiding lumps, until all the milk has been added. Continue stirring over medium low heat until thick (about 4 to 5 minutes).
  3. Stir the milk mixture into the stockpot and cook until heated through.


NOTE: May top with sour cream, shredded cheese and/or diced onions.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.