Potato Croquettes

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups leftover mashed potatoes
  • 1 Tbsp. butter
  • salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1/4 tsp. celery salt
  • 2 tsp. chopped parsley
  • 1 tsp. minced onion
  • 3 eggs, well beaten and divided
  • 1-2 cups bread crumbs

Directions:

  1. Make sure mashed potatoes are as lump-free as possible.
  2. Beat in butter, seasonings, parsley and onion, and when well mixed, add in one well-beaten egg.
  3. Into separate bowls, place remaining 2 well beaten eggs into one and the bread crumbs in the other.
  4. Form potato mixture into croquettes of any desired shape.
  5. Dip first into beaten egg, then coat with bread crumbs and cook to golden brown in deep hot oil (375°F – 400°F).

