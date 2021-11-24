Potato Croquettes
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
- 2 cups leftover mashed potatoes
- 1 Tbsp. butter
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 1/4 tsp. celery salt
- 2 tsp. chopped parsley
- 1 tsp. minced onion
- 3 eggs, well beaten and divided
- 1-2 cups bread crumbs
Directions:
- Make sure mashed potatoes are as lump-free as possible.
- Beat in butter, seasonings, parsley and onion, and when well mixed, add in one well-beaten egg.
- Into separate bowls, place remaining 2 well beaten eggs into one and the bread crumbs in the other.
- Form potato mixture into croquettes of any desired shape.
- Dip first into beaten egg, then coat with bread crumbs and cook to golden brown in deep hot oil (375°F – 400°F).
