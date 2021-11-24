Leftover Turkey Pot Pie
Ingredients:
- 5 peeled, cut-up carrots
- 1 cup onion, chopped
- 3 peeled, cut-up potatoes
- 2 cups leftover turkey
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 1/4 cup cornstarch
- 1/3 cup milk
- 1 can refrigerated biscuits
Directions:
- Cook cut-up carrots, onion and potatoes by boiling in 3-4 cups turkey or chicken broth until done.
- Add cooked turkey and frozen peas. Bring to boil again. Reduce to simmer.
- Mix ¼ cup cornstarch with ⅓ cup milk (this is approximate, should be thick but able to be stirred) and pour in. Allow to simmer until the broth thickens.
- Pour into casserole dish and top with biscuits.
- Cook at 350°F for 30 minutes.
