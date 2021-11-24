Leftover Turkey Pot Pie

By -
0
0

Leftover Turkey Pot Pie

Ingredients:

  • 5 peeled, cut-up carrots
  • 1 cup onion, chopped
  • 3 peeled, cut-up potatoes
  • 2 cups leftover turkey
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch
  • 1/3 cup milk
  • 1 can refrigerated biscuits

Directions:

  1. Cook cut-up carrots, onion and potatoes by boiling in 3-4 cups turkey or chicken broth until done.
  2. Add cooked turkey and frozen peas. Bring to boil again. Reduce to simmer.
  3. Mix ¼ cup cornstarch with ⅓ cup milk (this is approximate, should be thick but able to be stirred) and pour in. Allow to simmer until the broth thickens.
  4. Pour into casserole dish and top with biscuits.
  5. Cook at 350°F for 30 minutes.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.