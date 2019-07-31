Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Ingredients:
- 10 burger buns
Pork:
- 3 tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- 3 1/2 lb boneless pork shoulder, trimmed of excess fat and cut into 2-inch pieces
- 3/4 cup chicken broth (from 32-oz carton)
- 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1/2 cup barbeque sauce
Slaw:
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 4 cups coleslaw mix
Directions:
- In small bowl, mix 3 tablespoons brown sugar, the chili powder, 2 teaspoons salt and the pepper. Rub mixture all over pork. Place in 4 1/2- to 5-quart slow cooker. Pour broth and 1/4 cup of the vinegar over pork. Cover and cook on High heat setting 4 hours.
- In medium bowl, beat mayonnaise, 3 tablespoons vinegar, 2 tablespoons brown sugar and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Stir in coleslaw mix. Cover and refrigerate at least 30 minutes but no longer than 4 hours.
- Remove pork to cutting board, and shred using 2 forks. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking liquid. Discard remaining cooking liquid.
- In medium bowl, mix reserved cooking liquid with barbecue sauce and remaining 1/4 cup vinegar; return to slow cooker with shredded pork. Cover and cook on Low heat setting about 20 minutes or until warmed.
- Using slotted spoon, spoon about 1/2 cup pork mixture on bottom half of each bun. Top each with about 1/4 cup coleslaw. Cover with top halves of buns. Pork mixture can be kept warm on Low heat setting up to 2 hours; stir occasionally.
