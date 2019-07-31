Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Ingredients:

  • 10 burger buns

Pork:

  • 3 tablespoons packed brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons chili powder
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 3 1/2 lb boneless pork shoulder, trimmed of excess fat and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 3/4 cup chicken broth (from 32-oz carton)
  • 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 cup barbeque sauce

Slaw:

  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 4 cups coleslaw mix

Directions:

  1. In small bowl, mix 3 tablespoons brown sugar, the chili powder, 2 teaspoons salt and the pepper. Rub mixture all over pork. Place in 4 1/2- to 5-quart slow cooker. Pour broth and 1/4 cup of the vinegar over pork. Cover and cook on High heat setting 4 hours.
  2. In medium bowl, beat mayonnaise, 3 tablespoons vinegar, 2 tablespoons brown sugar and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Stir in coleslaw mix. Cover and refrigerate at least 30 minutes but no longer than 4 hours.
  3. Remove pork to cutting board, and shred using 2 forks. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking liquid. Discard remaining cooking liquid.
  4. In medium bowl, mix reserved cooking liquid with barbecue sauce and remaining 1/4 cup vinegar; return to slow cooker with shredded pork. Cover and cook on Low heat setting about 20 minutes or until warmed.
  5. Using slotted spoon, spoon about 1/2 cup pork mixture on bottom half of each bun. Top each with about 1/4 cup coleslaw. Cover with top halves of buns. Pork mixture can be kept warm on Low heat setting up to 2 hours; stir occasionally.

