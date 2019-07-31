Chicken Nacho Dip

By -
0
17

Chicken Nacho Dip

Ingredients:

  • 1 (14 ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chile peppers (such as RO*TEL®), drained
  • 1 (1 pound) loaf processed cheese food (such as Velveeta®), cubed
  • 2 large cooked skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, shredded
  • 1/3 cup sour cream
  • 1/4 cup diced green onion
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons taco seasoning mix
  • 2 tablespoons minced jalapeno pepper, or to taste (optional)
  • 1 cup black beans, rinsed and drained

Directions:

  1. Place the diced tomatoes, processed cheese, chicken meat, sour cream, green onion, taco seasoning, and jalapeno pepper into a slow cooker.
  2. Cook on High, stirring occasionally until the cheese has melted and the dip is hot, 1 to 2 hours.
  3. Stir in the black beans, and cook 15 more minutes to reheat.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.