Chicken Nacho Dip
Ingredients:
- 1 (14 ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chile peppers (such as RO*TEL®), drained
- 1 (1 pound) loaf processed cheese food (such as Velveeta®), cubed
- 2 large cooked skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, shredded
- 1/3 cup sour cream
- 1/4 cup diced green onion
- 1 1/2 tablespoons taco seasoning mix
- 2 tablespoons minced jalapeno pepper, or to taste (optional)
- 1 cup black beans, rinsed and drained
Directions:
- Place the diced tomatoes, processed cheese, chicken meat, sour cream, green onion, taco seasoning, and jalapeno pepper into a slow cooker.
- Cook on High, stirring occasionally until the cheese has melted and the dip is hot, 1 to 2 hours.
- Stir in the black beans, and cook 15 more minutes to reheat.
