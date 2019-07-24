Strawberry and Goat Cheese Bruschetta

From: Florida Strawberry Growers Association
Yield: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 whole baguette
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Freshly-cracked pepper
  • 1 cup of sliced strawberries
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves
  • 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar
  • 4 ounces fresh goat cheese

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. 
  2. Slice baguette into four pieces and then slice each in half, lengthwise. Place the baguette open-faced on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Dust with cracked ground pepper. and toast the in the oven until golden brown.
  3. While baguette is toasting toss strawberries, basil and balsamic vinegar in a small bowl. 
  4. When bread is toasted golden brown, remove from oven and spread goat cheese across each slice. Top goat cheese with prepared strawberries and serve.

