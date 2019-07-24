Strawberry and Goat Cheese Bruschetta
From: Florida Strawberry Growers Association
Yield: 8 Servings
Ingredients:
- 1 whole baguette
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- Freshly-cracked pepper
- 1 cup of sliced strawberries
- 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves
- 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar
- 4 ounces fresh goat cheese
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Slice baguette into four pieces and then slice each in half, lengthwise. Place the baguette open-faced on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Dust with cracked ground pepper. and toast the in the oven until golden brown.
- While baguette is toasting toss strawberries, basil and balsamic vinegar in a small bowl.
- When bread is toasted golden brown, remove from oven and spread goat cheese across each slice. Top goat cheese with prepared strawberries and serve.
