Berries and Sweet Cream Cups
Ingredients:
- 2 phyllo dough sheets, thawed
- 4 oz. cream cheese
- 1/4 cup light sour cream
- 3 Tbsp. fat-free milk
- 2 Tbsp. sugar substitue
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla
- 1 cup blueberries or raspberries
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Spray both side of phyllo dough with cooking spray. Cut each sheet into 4 lengthwise strips and then cut each strip into fourths crosswise to make 32 squares.
- Spray muffin tin with cooking spray and place four squares in each of the eight tins with the corners overlapping. Press down gently so the dough takes shape of the tin; ruffle the edges. Bake for 4 minutes. Remove from oven and cool on wire rack before removing from tins.
- In a small bowl, combine cream cheese, sour cream, milk, sugar substitute and vanilla. Mix with electric mixer on medium until smooth.
- Spoon 2 Tbsp. of the cream mixture into each cup. Top with berries.
