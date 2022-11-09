Pumpkin Brandy Alexander
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- Ice cubes
- 3 Tbsp. brandy
- 3 Tbsp. brewed espresso or coffee
- 3 Tbsp. canned pumpkin
- 2 Tbsp. half-and-half or whole milk
- 1 Tbsp. maple syrup
Directions:
- In a shallow dish, combine sugar and pumpkin pie spice. Wet the rim of a martini glass with a damp paper towel. Dip rim in spice mixture to coat.
- In a cocktail shaker half-filled with ice combine brandy, espresso, pumpkin, half-and-half, and maple syrup. Cover and shake until very cold.
- Strain liquid into prepared glass.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!