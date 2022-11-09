Pumpkin Brandy Alexander

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp. sugar
  • 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
  • Ice cubes
  • 3 Tbsp. brandy
  • 3 Tbsp. brewed espresso or coffee
  • 3 Tbsp. canned pumpkin
  • 2 Tbsp. half-and-half or whole milk
  • 1 Tbsp. maple syrup

Directions:

  1. In a shallow dish, combine sugar and pumpkin pie spice. Wet the rim of a martini glass with a damp paper towel. Dip rim in spice mixture to coat.
  2. In a cocktail shaker half-filled with ice combine brandy, espresso, pumpkin, half-and-half, and maple syrup. Cover and shake until very cold.
  3. Strain liquid into prepared glass.

