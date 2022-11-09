Pumpkin and Bacon Rigatoni
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. rigatoni pasta, cooked and drained, set aside
- 1 cup smoked bacon, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 Tbsp. flour
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 1 15 oz. can pumpkin
- 2 cups smoked gouda cheese, shredded
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1/4 tsp. salt and pepper
Directions:
- Cook bacon in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat until browned and crisp. Drain bacon on paper towels, reserving 2 Tbsp. drippings in skillet.
- Add garlic to skillet; cook for 30 seconds. Whisk in the flour; cook 1 minute. Add milk. Cook and stir until boiling.
- Stir in pumpkin and gouda, whisking until cheese is melted and sauce is smooth.
- Add sauce to cooked pasta. Stir in the cooked bacon, cream, salt and pepper until combined. Heat through.
