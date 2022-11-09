Pumpkin and Bacon Rigatoni

Pumpkin and Bacon Rigatoni

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. rigatoni pasta, cooked and drained, set aside
  • 1 cup smoked bacon, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 Tbsp. flour
  • 1 1/2 cups milk
  • 1 15 oz. can pumpkin
  • 2 cups smoked gouda cheese, shredded
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 tsp. salt and pepper

Directions:

  1. Cook bacon in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat until browned and crisp. Drain bacon on paper towels, reserving 2 Tbsp. drippings in skillet.
  2. Add garlic to skillet; cook for 30 seconds. Whisk in the flour; cook 1 minute. Add milk. Cook and stir until boiling.
  3. Stir in pumpkin and gouda, whisking until cheese is melted and sauce is smooth.
  4. Add sauce to cooked pasta. Stir in the cooked bacon, cream, salt and pepper until combined. Heat through.

