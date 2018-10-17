Pumpkin Chili

Ingredients:

  • 2 tsp. olive oil
  • 1 small yellow onion (chopped)
  • 1 green bell pepper (cored, seeded and chopped )
  • 2 jalapeño peppers (seeded and finely chopped)
  • 2 cloves garlic ( finely chopped or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder )
  • 1 pound ground turkey
  • 1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes with juice
  • 1 can (15 oz) pumpkin puree
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 tsp. cumin, ground
  • salt and pepper (to taste, optional)
  • 1 can kidney beans (Can choose other beans if desired.)

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in a large pot over medium high heat. Add onion, bell pepper, jalapenos and garlic and cook, stirring frequently until tender, about 5 minutes.
  2. Add turkey and cook until browned. Add tomatoes, pumpkin, water, chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper and bring to a boil.
  3. Reduce heat to medium low then add beans. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes more.
  4. Ladle chili into bowls and serve.

