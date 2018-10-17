Ingredients:
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- 1 small yellow onion (chopped)
- 1 green bell pepper (cored, seeded and chopped )
- 2 jalapeño peppers (seeded and finely chopped)
- 2 cloves garlic ( finely chopped or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder )
- 1 pound ground turkey
- 1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes with juice
- 1 can (15 oz) pumpkin puree
- 1 cup water
- 1 tsp. cumin, ground
- salt and pepper (to taste, optional)
- 1 can kidney beans (Can choose other beans if desired.)
Directions:
- Heat oil in a large pot over medium high heat. Add onion, bell pepper, jalapenos and garlic and cook, stirring frequently until tender, about 5 minutes.
- Add turkey and cook until browned. Add tomatoes, pumpkin, water, chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper and bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat to medium low then add beans. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes more.
- Ladle chili into bowls and serve.
