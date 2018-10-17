Ingredients For bread pudding:
- 1 Tbsp. butter, softened
- 6 large eggs
- 3 cups heavy cream
- 2/3 cup pumpkin puree
- 1/3 cup maple syrup
- 1 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 1-pound loaf cinnamon-raisin bread, cut into 3/4-inch cubes
- For bourbon pecan sauce:
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 3 large egg yolks
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 6 Tbsp. butter
- 2/3 cup pecans, chopped
- 1/3 cup whiskey
Directions:
- To prepare bread pudding: preheat oven to 375°F. Coat 9×13-inch baking pan with 1 tablespoon butter.
- In large bowl, whisk together eggs, heavy cream, pumpkin puree, maple syrup and pumpkin pie spice until smooth. Add bread cubes and let stand 5 minutes. Pour into prepared baking pan. Bake 40-45 minutes until golden brown and center is set. (The bread pudding will puff as it bakes and will deflate once it’s cooled from the oven.)
- To prepare bourbon pecan sauce: add the cream, egg yolks and sugar to 2-quart saucepan and whisk until smooth. Cook over medium heat for 8-10 minutes, whisking constantly, or until mixture thinly coats back of spoon. Remove from heat and let the mixture stand, stirring often as it cools.
- Meanwhile, melt butter in saucepan on medium heat and add pecans. Cook 4-5 minutes or until butter browns and you smell a nutty aroma. Stir the browned butter and pecans into the cream mixture. Stir in whiskey.
- Serve bread pudding warm drizzled with bourbon pecan sauce. Sauce may be refrigerated for up to 1 day before serving.
