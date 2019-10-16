Pumpkin Muffins with Cream Cheese Frosting
Yield: 12 muffins
Ingredients:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
- 1 cup solid-pack pumpkin
- 1 cup honey
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 2 eggs, at room temperature, slightly beaten
- 1/4 cup low-fat buttermilk
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
Directions:
- In a large bowl, stir together flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt. Stir in walnuts.
- In a separate bowl, blend pumpkin, honey, oil, eggs, buttermilk and vanilla until smooth. Pour pumpkin mixture over dry ingredients. Stir just until mixed.
- Spoon batter into paper lined muffin cups, filling each to just below the rim. Bake at 350°F for about 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center of muffins comes out clean.
- Let pan cool on rack for 5 minutes. Remove muffins from pan and let cool on rack completely.
Frost with Cream Cheese Frosting, if desired.
Cream Cheese Frosting:
Directions:
- In a small bowl, with electric mixer, beat 8 ounces cream cheese (softened to room temperature) with 1/3 cup honey, until fluffy.
