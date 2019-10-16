Pumpkin Spice Mousse

Pumpkin Spice Mousse

Ingredients:

  • 1 – 15-ounce can pure pumpkin (1 3/4 cups)
  • 1 tsp. grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp. freshly ground nutmeg
  • Kosher salt
  • 3 oz. cream cheese, cubed
  • 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
  • 1 cup sweetened condensed milk
  • 2 cup heavy cream, cold
  • Sour cream and crushed ginger cookies, for serving

Directions:

  1. In medium saucepan, combine pumpkin, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and pinch salt. Cook on medium, stirring frequently until steaming heavily, darker in color and slightly thicker, about 5 minutes. 
  2. Remove from heat and stir in cream cheese and vanilla until smooth. Transfer to bowl, then stir in condensed milk. Let cool completely.
  3. Using electric mixer, beat cream until medium peaks form. Fold in cream cheese mixture, then spoon into 4-ounce jars. Chill until ready to serve. Makes 8 cups. Serve dolloped with sour cream and crushed ginger cookies if desired.

