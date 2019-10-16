Pumpkin Spice Mousse
Ingredients:
- 1 – 15-ounce can pure pumpkin (1 3/4 cups)
- 1 tsp. grated peeled fresh ginger
- 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. freshly ground nutmeg
- Kosher salt
- 3 oz. cream cheese, cubed
- 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 1 cup sweetened condensed milk
- 2 cup heavy cream, cold
- Sour cream and crushed ginger cookies, for serving
Directions:
- In medium saucepan, combine pumpkin, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and pinch salt. Cook on medium, stirring frequently until steaming heavily, darker in color and slightly thicker, about 5 minutes.
- Remove from heat and stir in cream cheese and vanilla until smooth. Transfer to bowl, then stir in condensed milk. Let cool completely.
- Using electric mixer, beat cream until medium peaks form. Fold in cream cheese mixture, then spoon into 4-ounce jars. Chill until ready to serve. Makes 8 cups. Serve dolloped with sour cream and crushed ginger cookies if desired.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!