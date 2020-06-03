Pumpkin Mousse
Ingredients:
- 8 oz. cream cheese
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 15 oz. can pumpkin
- 1 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 3.4 oz. pkg. instant vanilla puddinge
- 1 cup milk
- 8 oz. container of whipped topping
Directions:
- Mix first three above ingredients together for 3 minutes.
- Then add pumpkin and mix again. Add spice, instant pudding and milk. Mix all together for 3 minutes.
- Mix whipped topping in well. Serve with gingersnap cookies.
