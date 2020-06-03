Pumpkin Mousse

By -
0
5

Pumpkin Mousse

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz. cream cheese
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 15 oz. can pumpkin
  • 1 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice
  • 3.4 oz. pkg. instant vanilla puddinge
  • 1 cup milk
  • 8 oz. container of whipped topping

Directions:

  1. Mix first three above ingredients together for 3 minutes.
  2. Then add pumpkin and mix again. Add spice, instant pudding and milk. Mix all together for 3 minutes.
  3. Mix whipped topping in well. Serve with gingersnap cookies.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleHot Milk Cake
Next articleDairy Delight

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.