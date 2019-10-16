Pumpkin Pudding

Pumpkin Pudding

Ingredients:

  • 1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin or 2 cups cooked mashed squash
  • 1⁄8 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice*
  • 1 1⁄2 cups nonfat or 1% milk
  • 1 package instant vanilla pudding mix (4 servings size)

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, mix pumpkin, salt and pumpkin pie spice together.
  2. Slowly stir in milk and mix well.
  3. Add instant pudding mix and stir for 2 minutes until it thickens.
  4. Refrigerate until serving time.
  5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

*Make your own by combining 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ginger, 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg and 1/4 teaspoon cloves.

