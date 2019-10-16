Pumpkin Pudding
Ingredients:
- 1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin or 2 cups cooked mashed squash
- 1⁄8 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice*
- 1 1⁄2 cups nonfat or 1% milk
- 1 package instant vanilla pudding mix (4 servings size)
Directions:
- In a large bowl, mix pumpkin, salt and pumpkin pie spice together.
- Slowly stir in milk and mix well.
- Add instant pudding mix and stir for 2 minutes until it thickens.
- Refrigerate until serving time.
- Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
*Make your own by combining 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ginger, 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg and 1/4 teaspoon cloves.
