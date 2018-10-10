Pumpkin Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1 tsp. ground ginger
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
  • 1 can (15 oz.) pumpkin
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 3/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 4 EGGS, room temperature

Ingredients For Cream Cheese Frosting

  • 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 3 cups powdered sugar
  • 1 cup
  • pecan halves OR coarsely chopped pecans, toasted

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 350°F. Mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, salt and nutmeg in medium bowl.
  2. Beat pumpkin, granulated sugar, oil and eggs in mixer bowl on low speed until blended. Gradually add flour mixture, beating until batter is smooth.
  3. Spread in greased 15-1/2 x 10-1/2 x 1-inch jelly-roll pan. Bake in 350°F oven until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.
  4. Cool completely in pan on wire rack. Frost pumpkin bars; garnish with pecans. Cut into 40 squares, about 2 x 2 inches each.

    5. Directions For Cream Cheese Frosting:

    1. Beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla in mixer bowl until smooth. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating until light and fluffy.
    2. Sprinkle nuts on top while icing is moist.

