Ingredients:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp. ground ginger
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1 can (15 oz.) pumpkin
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 3/4 cup vegetable oil
- 4 EGGS, room temperature
Ingredients For Cream Cheese Frosting
- 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 3 cups powdered sugar
- 1 cup
- pecan halves OR coarsely chopped pecans, toasted
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350°F. Mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, salt and nutmeg in medium bowl.
- Beat pumpkin, granulated sugar, oil and eggs in mixer bowl on low speed until blended. Gradually add flour mixture, beating until batter is smooth.
- Spread in greased 15-1/2 x 10-1/2 x 1-inch jelly-roll pan. Bake in 350°F oven until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.
- Cool completely in pan on wire rack. Frost pumpkin bars; garnish with pecans. Cut into 40 squares, about 2 x 2 inches each.
- Beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla in mixer bowl until smooth. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating until light and fluffy.
- Sprinkle nuts on top while icing is moist.
Directions For Cream Cheese Frosting:
