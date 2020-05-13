Ranch Casserole

Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, OH
Yield: 5 Servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 pkg. Ranch Dressing mix (1 1/4 oz.)
  • 1 pkg. cream cheese (8 oz.)
  • 1/3 cup Miracle Whip salad dressing
  • 1 cup milk (or amount needed for right consistency)
  • 1-1 1/2 lb. roast (beef or venison) baked and shredded
  • 5 medium potatoes, cooked and shredded
  • salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Combine the Ranch powder, cream cheese and salad dressing. Gradually add milk; stir until smooth.
  2. Combine with the meat and potatoes, season to taste. Bake, covered at 350°F till heated through, about 1 hour.

