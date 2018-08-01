Filling:
- 3 cups 1/2 inch thick slices of pitted, peeled peaches, about 5
- 1 cup fresh blueberries
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 2 Tbsp. margarine, melted
Topping:
- 2/3 cup flour
- 1/4 cup sugar 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/8 tsp. salt 2 Tbsp. margarine, melted
- 1/4 cup sour cream 1 Tbsp. milk
- 1 Tbsp. sugar
Directions:
- Butter a 9 x 9 x 2 inch baking dish.
- Mix together peaches, blueberries, and lemon juice in a large bowl.
- Stir together sugar and cornstarch in a small bowl. Add to fruit mixture; toss together and mix well. Pour into prepared pan.
- Drizzle evenly with melted butter.
Topping Directions:
- Stir together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a large bowl.
- Stir together melted butter and sour cream in a small bowl.
- Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients, pour the sour cream mixture into well. Stir until mix forms dough.
- Roll dough out on floured surface to 1/3 inch thickness. Cut out with 2 1/2 inch round cookie cutter. Arrange cut outs evenly over fruit. Brush cut outs with milk. Sprinkle with sugar.
- Bake at 375 degrees for 30-35 minutes or until cut outs are golden brown and fruit filling is bubbly. Transfer to wire rack to cool.