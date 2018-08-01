Peach Blueberry Cobbler

Filling:

  • 3 cups 1/2 inch thick slices of pitted, peeled peaches, about 5 
  • 1 cup fresh blueberries 
  • 2 Tbsp. lemon juice 
  • 1/2 cup sugar 
  • 2 Tbsp. cornstarch 
  • 2 Tbsp. margarine, melted

Topping:

  • 2/3 cup flour
  • 1/4 cup sugar 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/8 tsp. salt 2 Tbsp. margarine, melted
  • 1/4 cup sour cream 1 Tbsp. milk
  • 1 Tbsp. sugar

Directions:

  1. Butter a 9 x 9 x 2 inch baking dish.
  2. Mix together peaches, blueberries, and lemon juice in a large bowl.
  3. Stir together sugar and cornstarch in a small bowl. Add to fruit mixture; toss together and mix well. Pour into prepared pan.
  4. Drizzle evenly with melted butter.

Topping Directions:

  1. Stir together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a large bowl.
  2. Stir together melted butter and sour cream in a small bowl.
  3. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients, pour the sour cream mixture into well. Stir until mix forms dough.
  4. Roll dough out on floured surface to 1/3 inch thickness. Cut out with 2 1/2 inch round cookie cutter. Arrange cut outs evenly over fruit. Brush cut outs with milk. Sprinkle with sugar.
  5. Bake at 375 degrees for 30-35 minutes or until cut outs are golden brown and fruit filling is bubbly. Transfer to wire rack to cool.

