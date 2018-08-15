Ingredients:
- 1 (12-ounce) bag frozen red raspberries
- 1/2 cup raspberry or other vinegar
- 1/2 cup finely chopped shallot or onion
- 1/4 cup water
- 2 to 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1/2 to 1 teaspoon dry mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Few grinds black pepper
Directions:
- In medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine all ingredients.
- Heat to boiling then reduce heat to simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are tender, about 15 minutes.
- Brush on food only for last 15 minutes of grilling.