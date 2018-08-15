Raspberry Sauce/Glaze

Ingredients:

  • 1 (12-ounce) bag frozen red raspberries
  • 1/2 cup raspberry or other vinegar
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped shallot or onion
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1/2 to 1 teaspoon dry mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • Few grinds black pepper

Directions:

  1. In medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine all ingredients.
  2. Heat to boiling then reduce heat to simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are tender, about 15 minutes.
  3. Brush on food only for last 15 minutes of grilling.

