Almond Butter Griddlecakes with Smashed Maple Raspberries

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup + 2 tablespoons whole wheat flour
  • ¼ cup almond meal
  • ¼ cup oats
  • ½ tablespoon baking powder
  • ¼ banana, mashed
  • 5 Tablespoons almond butter
  • 1 cup reduced fat milk
  • 1 egg
  • 1 cup frozen raspberries divided into 2 half cups
  • ¼ cup maple syrup

Directions:

  1. In small saucepan mix ½ cup frozen raspberries with maple syrup and cook gently until warm.
  2. Mix dry ingredients in large bowl.
  3. In separate smaller bowl beat egg with smashed banana, almond butter, and milk.
  4. Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients bowl and mix well. Allow to stand for at least 10 minutes.
  5. On a hot griddle, spoon in about 1/4 cup batter and gently spread. Drop 4-5 frozen raspberries on top of raw batter. Cook until golden and then flip.
  6. Serve with warm raspberry syrup.

