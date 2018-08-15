Ingredients:
- ½ cup + 2 tablespoons whole wheat flour
- ¼ cup almond meal
- ¼ cup oats
- ½ tablespoon baking powder
- ¼ banana, mashed
- 5 Tablespoons almond butter
- 1 cup reduced fat milk
- 1 egg
- 1 cup frozen raspberries divided into 2 half cups
- ¼ cup maple syrup
Directions:
- In small saucepan mix ½ cup frozen raspberries with maple syrup and cook gently until warm.
- Mix dry ingredients in large bowl.
- In separate smaller bowl beat egg with smashed banana, almond butter, and milk.
- Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients bowl and mix well. Allow to stand for at least 10 minutes.
- On a hot griddle, spoon in about 1/4 cup batter and gently spread. Drop 4-5 frozen raspberries on top of raw batter. Cook until golden and then flip.
- Serve with warm raspberry syrup.