Red Cabbage and Apples

Red Cabbage and Apples

Ingredients:

  • 1 sm. head red cabbage, cored and thinly sliced
  • 3 med. apples, peeled and grated
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 tsp. ground cloves
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 cup bacon, cooked and crumbled

Directions:

  1. Combine cabbage, apples, sugar, red wine vinegar and cloves in slow cooker.
  2. Cover and cook on high for 3 hours. Stir and continue to cook for 3 hours.
  3. Season with salt and pepper, sprinkle with bacon and serve.

