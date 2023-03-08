Red Cabbage and Apples
Ingredients:
- 1 sm. head red cabbage, cored and thinly sliced
- 3 med. apples, peeled and grated
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 tsp. ground cloves
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 cup bacon, cooked and crumbled
Directions:
- Combine cabbage, apples, sugar, red wine vinegar and cloves in slow cooker.
- Cover and cook on high for 3 hours. Stir and continue to cook for 3 hours.
- Season with salt and pepper, sprinkle with bacon and serve.
