Grilled Pineapple Chicken
Ingredients:
- 1 cup pineapple juice
- 1 cup ketchup
- ½ cup soy sauce
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tsp. ginger
- 1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 1 pineapple, sliced into rings and halved Or you can also used canned pineapple
Directions:
In a large bowl, whisk together the first six ingredients. Add chicken to a large resealable plastic bag and pour in the marinade. Refrigerate at least a couple of hours or even overnight.When ready, heat the grill to high. When reached, lower to medium-high setting. Spray grill with avocado oil or another high-temp oil first and then place chicken on the grill.Let chicken get charred and cooked through, about 8 minutes per side, basting with marinade often.Remove chicken and let rest for 10 minutes. Discard marinade.In the last 3 minutes, grill the cut pineapple rings until charred, 2 minutes per side.Plate your chicken, add pineapple rings and top with a pinch of large leaf parsley chopped for garnish.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!