Grilled Pineapple Chicken

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup pineapple juice
  • 1 cup ketchup
  • ½ cup soy sauce
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp. ginger
  • 1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 pineapple, sliced into rings and halved Or you can also used canned pineapple

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, whisk together the first six ingredients. Add chicken to a large resealable plastic bag and pour in the marinade. Refrigerate at least a couple of hours or even overnight.
  2. When ready, heat the grill to high. When reached, lower to medium-high setting. Spray grill with avocado oil or another high-temp oil first and then place chicken on the grill.
  3. Let chicken get charred and cooked through, about 8 minutes per side, basting with marinade often.
  4. Remove chicken and let rest for 10 minutes. Discard marinade.
  5. In the last 3 minutes, grill the cut pineapple rings until charred, 2 minutes per side.
  6. Plate your chicken, add pineapple rings and top with a pinch of large leaf parsley chopped for garnish.

