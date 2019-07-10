Coconut Lemon Cookies
Originally Published: October 29, 1970
Yield: 3 dozen (2-1/2 inch ) cookies
Ingredients:
- 2/3 cup butter, softened
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 1/2 tsp. grated lemon rind
- 1/2 cup Quick Cream of Wheat cereal
- 1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. baking soda
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 3/4 cup flaked coconut
- Confectioner’s Sugar
- Candied cherries or pineapple
Directions:
- Beat butter, sugar and egg until fluffy. Stir in lemon rind and Cream of Wheat cereal.
- Sift the next 4 ingredients together and add to egg mixture. Stir in coconut.
- Roll into 1-inch balls and place on greased cookie sheets 1-1/2 inches apart. Flatten with bottom a glass dipped in Confectioner’s sugar. Press pieces of candied cherries or pineapple into center of each cookie and bake in a preheated moderate oven (350°F) for 10 to 12 minutes until edges are golden brown.
