Coconut Lemon Cookies
Originally Published: October 29, 1970
Yield: 3 dozen (2-1/2 inch ) cookies

Ingredients:

  • 2/3 cup butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 1/2 tsp. grated lemon rind
  • 1/2 cup Quick Cream of Wheat cereal
  • 1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 3/4 cup flaked coconut
  • Confectioner’s Sugar
  • Candied cherries or pineapple

Directions:

  1. Beat butter, sugar and egg until fluffy. Stir in lemon rind and Cream of Wheat cereal.
  2. Sift the next 4 ingredients together and add to egg mixture. Stir in coconut.
  3. Roll into 1-inch balls and place on greased cookie sheets 1-1/2 inches apart. Flatten with bottom a glass dipped in Confectioner’s sugar. Press pieces of candied cherries or pineapple into center of each cookie and bake in a preheated moderate oven (350°F) for 10 to 12 minutes until edges are golden brown.

