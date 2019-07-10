Zuccies

By -
0
1

Zuccies (Zucchini Spice Cookies)
Originally Published: October 26, 1978
Yield: 4 dozen cookies

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup shortening
  • 1 tsp. grated orange rind
  • 3/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
  • 1/4 tsp. ground cloves
  • 1 cup packed dark brown sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 3/4 cups unsifted all-purpose flour
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded unpared zucchini
  • 1/2 cup chopped nuts

Directions:

  1. In a large mixing bowl, cream shortening, orange rind, spices, and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg.
  2. Mix flour, baking powder and salt; add alternately with milk to creamed mixture. Stir in zucchini and nuts.
  3. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto greased baking sheet.
  4. Bake in 375°F oven for 12 to 15 minutes, or until golden. Remove from baking sheet, and cool on wire rack. Store in tightly covered container.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.