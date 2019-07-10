Zuccies (Zucchini Spice Cookies)
Originally Published: October 26, 1978
Yield: 4 dozen cookies
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup shortening
- 1 tsp. grated orange rind
- 3/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp. ground cloves
- 1 cup packed dark brown sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 3/4 cups unsifted all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1 1/2 cups shredded unpared zucchini
- 1/2 cup chopped nuts
Directions:
- In a large mixing bowl, cream shortening, orange rind, spices, and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg.
- Mix flour, baking powder and salt; add alternately with milk to creamed mixture. Stir in zucchini and nuts.
- Drop by tablespoonfuls onto greased baking sheet.
- Bake in 375°F oven for 12 to 15 minutes, or until golden. Remove from baking sheet, and cool on wire rack. Store in tightly covered container.
