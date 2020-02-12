Zucchini Ricotta Pasta Skillet
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 1/2 cups 1/4-inch slices zucchini and/or summer squash
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- 2 cups uncooked farfalle pasta (6 oz)
- 1 3/4 cups chicken broth
- 1/2 cup whole milk ricotta cheese
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil leaves, plus more for garnish
Directions:
- In 10-inch skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add zucchini; cook 3 to 4 minutes, stirring frequently, until zucchini begins to brown. Add garlic; cook and stir 30 seconds. Remove from skillet.
- Add pasta and broth to same skillet; heat to boiling. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer 11 to 13 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pasta is al dente. (There will be a little liquid left in the skillet.)
- Stir in ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese, salt, pepper and sautéed zucchini. Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through. Remove from heat; stir in lemon juice and basil.
- Transfer to serving bowl; garnish with more chopped basil, if desired. Serve with more Parmesan cheese on the side, if desired.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!