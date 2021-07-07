Summer Chicken and Rice
Ingredients:
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- ½ red onion, diced
- ¼ lb snap beans, chopped
- 3 Tbsp. chopped thyme
- 1 packet ranch dip mix or 3-4 Tbsp favorite herb-based seasoning blend
- 3 cups pre-cooked or “ready” rice
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 4 cups shredded or chopped pre-cooked chicken
- Salt, to taste
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
Directions:
- In a large skillet over medium heat, warm olive oil and add onion. Sauté until onion begins to brown, about 3 minutes. Add snap beans and sauté until their color brightens and they start to soften, about 2 minutes. Stir in thyme and seasoning blend. Add rice, stock, and chicken, mixing thoroughly. Simmer for 2-3 minutes, stirring often so rice doesn’t stick. Add additional salt to taste, if desired. Stir in cherry tomatoes and remove from heat. Serve immediately.
