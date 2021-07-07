Summer Chicken and Rice

Summer Chicken and Rice

Ingredients:

  • 3 Tbsp. olive oil
  • ½ red onion, diced
  • ¼ lb snap beans, chopped
  • 3 Tbsp. chopped thyme
  • 1 packet ranch dip mix or 3-4 Tbsp favorite herb-based seasoning blend
  • 3 cups pre-cooked or “ready” rice
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • 4 cups shredded or chopped pre-cooked chicken
  • Salt, to taste
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

Directions:

  1. In a large skillet over medium heat, warm olive oil and add onion. Sauté until onion begins to brown, about 3 minutes. Add snap beans and sauté until their color brightens and they start to soften, about 2 minutes. Stir in thyme and seasoning blend. Add rice, stock, and chicken, mixing thoroughly. Simmer for 2-3 minutes, stirring often so rice doesn’t stick. Add additional salt to taste, if desired. Stir in cherry tomatoes and remove from heat. Serve immediately.

