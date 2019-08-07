Super Cheese Hero
Originally published on: May 30, 1985
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1/2 cup prepared mustard
- 1 loaf French bread (24 to 30 inches)
- leaf lettuce
- 12 slices beef summer sausage (or choice of cold cut)
- 6 slices Swiss cheese
- 6 ounces cheddar cheese, cut in 4 x 1/2 inch sticks
- 12 tomato wedges
- 2 large green peppers, cut in rings
- 2 medium red onions, cut in rings
Directions:
- Combine sour cream and mustard to make a sauce.
- Slice bread in half horizontally. Spread cut sides with half of the sauce; reserve remaining half.
- Line bottom of bread with lettuce. Top with half of the sausage and then with the Swiss cheese slices. Roll up remaining sausage slices. Alternate cheddar cheese sticks., tomato wedges, and sausage rolls on top of the Swiss cheese. Top with green pepper and onion rings.
- Spoon reserved sauce overall. Cover with lettuce and top half of bread.
