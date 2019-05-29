Mushroom-Stuffed Pork Burgers

By -
0
17

Mushroom-Stuffed Pork Burgers

Yield: Serves 6

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 pound ground pork (lean)
  • 3/4 cup mushrooms thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup green onion thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon style mustard
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 teaspoons butter
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper freshly ground
  • 1 garlic clove minced

Directions:

  1. In medium skillet, saute mushrooms, onion and garlic in butter until tender, about 2 minutes.
  2. Combine ground pork, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper; mix well. Shape into 12 patties, about 4 inches in diameter, set aside.
  3. Spoon equal portions of mushroom mixture onto center of 6 pork patties. Spread to within 1/2 inch of edge. Top with the remaining 6 patties; seal edges.  
  4. Place patties on grill about 6 inches over medium-hot coals. Grill 10-15 minutes, turning once, until an instant read thermometer reads 160°F. Serve on buns, if desired.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.