Herbed Turkey Burgers
Yield: Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 1 pound ground turkey
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 1/2 cup fresh brea
d crumbs
- 1 egg white
- 1 tablespooon Dijon-style mustard
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
Directions:
- Place all ingredients except oil in a bowl. Stir until thoroughly combined, but don’t overwork. Divide mixture into 4 equal portions and form each into a patty.
- Heat oil in a large non-stick skillet and cook burgers until well browned on both sides, 6 to 8 minutes. (Don’t press down on the burgers as they cook or they’ll lose their juices.) To test for doneness, peek into the thickest part of the burgers with the tip of a knife (you should see no pink at the center). You can also cook these turkey burgers on the grill just as you would beef burgers.
