    Herbed Turkey Burgers

    Yield: Serves 4

    Ingredients:

    • 1 pound ground turkey
    • 1 small onion, finely chopped
    • 2 cloves garlic, minced
    • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
    • 1/2 cup fresh bread crumbs

      • d crumbs

    • 1 egg white
    • 1 tablespooon Dijon-style mustard
    • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire
    • 1 teaspoon dried basil
    • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
    • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
    • 2 teaspoons olive oil

    Directions:

    1. Place all ingredients except oil in a bowl. Stir until thoroughly combined, but don’t overwork. Divide mixture into 4 equal portions and form each into a patty.
    2. Heat oil in a large non-stick skillet and cook burgers until well browned on both sides, 6 to 8 minutes. (Don’t press down on the burgers as they cook or they’ll lose their juices.) To test for doneness, peek into the thickest part of the burgers with the tip of a knife (you should see no pink at the center). You can also cook these turkey burgers on the grill just as you would beef burgers.

