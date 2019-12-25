Sauerkraut-and-Sausage Casserole
Ingredients:
- 1 pound fully cooked Polish sausage, cut into 1/2-inch slices
- 1 tablespoon dried, minced onions
- 2 apples, cored and quartered
- 1 can (27 ounces) sauerkraut (undrained)
- 1 cup water
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons caraway seeds
- snipped parsley (optional)
- Mix all ingredients (except parsley) and bake, covered, in a 2-½-quart baking dish at 350°F for 1 hour. Garnish with fresh snipped parsley.
