Sauerkraut-and-Sausage Casserole

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound fully cooked Polish sausage, cut into 1/2-inch slices
  • 1 tablespoon dried, minced onions
  • 2 apples, cored and quartered
  • 1 can (27 ounces) sauerkraut (undrained)
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons caraway seeds
  • snipped parsley (optional)
  • Mix all ingredients (except parsley) and bake, covered, in a 2-½-quart baking dish at 350°F for 1 hour. Garnish with fresh snipped parsley.

