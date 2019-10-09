Sauerkraut Salad

By -
0
3

Sauerkraut Salad

Originally published on: October 19, 2000
Submitted by: of Millersburg, OH

This came to us as a response to a reader who wanted to know how to make the Sauerkraut Salad served at the Amana Colony Inn. Erma was kind enough to share the recipe with them and us.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • 1 sweet pepper
  • 1 cup onions, chopped fine
  • 1/2 cup vinegar
  • 32 oz. sauerkraut rinsed and drained (squeeze out liquid)

Directions:

  1. Mix well. Chill 2 hours or longer.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.