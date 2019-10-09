Sauerkraut Salad
Originally published on: October 19, 2000
Submitted by: Erma Miller of Millersburg, OH
This came to us as a response to a reader who wanted to know how to make the Sauerkraut Salad served at the Amana Colony Inn. Erma was kind enough to share the recipe with them and us.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 1 sweet pepper
- 1 cup onions, chopped fine
- 1/2 cup vinegar
- 32 oz. sauerkraut rinsed and drained (squeeze out liquid)
Directions:
- Mix well. Chill 2 hours or longer.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!