Sauerkraut Salad

Originally published on: October 19, 2000

Submitted by: Erma Miller of Millersburg, OH

This came to us as a response to a reader who wanted to know how to make the Sauerkraut Salad served at the Amana Colony Inn. Erma was kind enough to share the recipe with them and us.

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 cup chopped celery

1 sweet pepper

1 cup onions, chopped fine

1/2 cup vinegar

32 oz. sauerkraut rinsed and drained (squeeze out liquid)

Directions: