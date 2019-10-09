Jumbo Breakfast Cookies
Originally published on: April 13, 2006
Yield: 24 Cookies
Ingredients:
- 2 cups white sugar
- 1 cup peanut butter
- 1 cup butter or margarine
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 Tbsp. vanilla extract
- 2 eggs
- 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 1/2 cups rolled oats
- 1 1/2 cups raisins
- 6 cups toasted oat cereal rings
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- In very large bowl, mix together sugar, peanut butter, butter, water, vanilla and eggs until smooth.
- Combine flour, baking soda and salt; stir into the batter. Mix in oats and raisins, then carefully stir in cereal.
- Drop 1/2 cupful of dough onto ungreased cookie sheets, spacing cookies about 4 inches apart. Flatten cookies to 1-inch thick. Bake 12 minutes in preheated oven, until cookies are lightly browned at edges. Let stand on cookie sheet 5 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely. Store at room temperature.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!