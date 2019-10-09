Jumbo Breakfast Cookies

Jumbo Breakfast Cookies

Originally published on: April 13, 2006
Yield: 24 Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups white sugar
  • 1 cup peanut butter
  • 1 cup butter or margarine
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 Tbsp. vanilla extract
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 1/2 cups rolled oats
  • 1 1/2 cups raisins
  • 6 cups toasted oat cereal rings

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
  2. In very large bowl, mix together sugar, peanut butter, butter, water, vanilla and eggs until smooth.
  3. Combine flour, baking soda and salt; stir into the batter. Mix in oats and raisins, then carefully stir in cereal.
  4. Drop 1/2 cupful of dough onto ungreased cookie sheets, spacing cookies about 4 inches apart. Flatten cookies to 1-inch thick. Bake 12 minutes in preheated oven, until cookies are lightly browned at edges. Let stand on cookie sheet 5 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely. Store at room temperature.

