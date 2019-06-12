Peach Brown Betty
Originally published on: May 8, 1963
Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 cups dried bread crumbs
- 2 1/2 cups canned freestone peaches, drained
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 3 Tbsp. butter
- grated rind and juice of 1/2 fresh lemon
Directions:
- Spread one-third of the bread crumbs over the bottom of greased baking dish. Add half the peaches, lemon juices, nutmeg, sugar and salt. Repeat layers again. Dot with butter and spread remaining bread crumbs evenly on top. Seal dish with aluminum foil and refrigerate until baking time.
- To bake, remove foil, pour the 1/2 cup of water evenly over the crumbs and bake at 350°F about 45 minutes.
