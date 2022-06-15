Shaker Lemon Pie
Ingredients:
- 2 lemons (about 9 oz. each), sliced paper thin (rind and all)
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 4 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 (14.1-oz.) pkg. refrigerated pie crusts
- Vanilla ice cream, optional
Directions:
- Combine lemon slices and sugar in a shallow bowl; let stand until lemon slices are juicy, 4 hours or overnight. Remove any seeds that float to the surface.
- Preheat oven to 450°F.
- Stir eggs into lemon mixture thoroughly.
- Line a 9-inch pie plate with 1 piecrust. Pour lemon mixture into shell. Cover with top crust, and crimp edges. Cut decorative steam vents in top crust.
- Bake at 450°F for 15 minutes. Without removing pie from oven, reduce temperature to 350°F. Bake until a knife inserted in center comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Cover piecrust edges with aluminum foil, if becoming too brown.
- Serve pie warm or at room temperature. Top slices with vanilla ice cream, if desired.
