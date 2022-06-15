Shaker Lemon Pie

Shaker Lemon Pie

Ingredients:

  • 2 lemons (about 9 oz. each), sliced paper thin (rind and all)
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 4 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 (14.1-oz.) pkg. refrigerated pie crusts
  • Vanilla ice cream, optional

Directions:

  1. Combine lemon slices and sugar in a shallow bowl; let stand until lemon slices are juicy, 4 hours or overnight. Remove any seeds that float to the surface.
  2. Preheat oven to 450°F.
  3. Stir eggs into lemon mixture thoroughly.
  4. Line a 9-inch pie plate with 1 piecrust. Pour lemon mixture into shell. Cover with top crust, and crimp edges. Cut decorative steam vents in top crust.
  5. Bake at 450°F for 15 minutes. Without removing pie from oven, reduce temperature to 350°F. Bake until a knife inserted in center comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Cover piecrust edges with aluminum foil, if becoming too brown.
  6. Serve pie warm or at room temperature. Top slices with vanilla ice cream, if desired.

