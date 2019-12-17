Holiday Cheddar Cheese Ball
Ingredients:
- 1 pound cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup cheddar cheese, grated
- 1/4 cup Asiago cheese, grated
- 2 Tbsp. red bell pepper, diced
- 2 Tbsp. fresh chives, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped
- 2 tsp. garlic, minced
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
- In a food processor, blend cream cheese until slightly fluffy. Add cheddar, Asiago, and garlic, and pulse until lightly blended.
- Scoop cheese mixture into a small bowl and add the bell pepper, chives, parsley, and salt and pepper. Mix well.
- Refrigerate mixture until cold, then form into balls. Roll in extra chives, parsley, or diced bell pepper and allow to come to room temperature before serving.
