Holiday Cheddar Cheese Ball

Holiday Cheddar Cheese Ball

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup cheddar cheese, grated
  • 1/4 cup Asiago cheese, grated
  • 2 Tbsp. red bell pepper, diced
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh chives, chopped
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped
  • 2 tsp. garlic, minced
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

  1. In a food processor, blend cream cheese until slightly fluffy. Add cheddar, Asiago, and garlic, and pulse until lightly blended.
  2. Scoop cheese mixture into a small bowl and add the bell pepper, chives, parsley, and salt and pepper. Mix well.
  3. Refrigerate mixture until cold, then form into balls. Roll in extra chives, parsley, or diced bell pepper and allow to come to room temperature before serving.

