Shrimp and Crab Bisque
Originally Published on: March 27, 2014
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons all purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon white or black pepper
- 1 and 1/2 cups half-and-half
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
- 1/2 pound fresh crab meat
- 1/2 pound fresh shelled and deveined shrimp
- 1/2 cup chicken broth
Directions:
- In a large saucepan, melt butter and stir in flour, pepper, salt, onion, bouillon and only half of the half-and-half. Add crab meat and shrimp. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally until it thickens.
- Stir in remaining half-and-half and broth. Garnish each cup with a shake of paprika or chopped chives.
