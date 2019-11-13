Shrimp and Crab Bisque

Shrimp and Crab Bisque
Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 tablespoons all purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon white or black pepper
  • 1 and 1/2 cups half-and-half
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
  • 1/2 pound fresh crab meat
  • 1/2 pound fresh shelled and deveined shrimp
  • 1/2 cup chicken broth

Directions:

  1. In a large saucepan, melt butter and stir in flour, pepper, salt, onion, bouillon and only half of the half-and-half. Add crab meat and shrimp. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally until it thickens.
  2. Stir in remaining half-and-half and broth. Garnish each cup with a shake of paprika or chopped chives.

