Taco Pizza
Originally Published on: February 14, 2013
Ingredients:
- 2 tubes (13.8 ounces each) refrigerated pizza crust
- 1 can (8 ounces) pizza sauce
- 2 cups seasoned taco meat
- 2 medium tomatoes, seeded and chopped
- 2 cups (8 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese
- Shredded lettuce or sour cream, optional
Directions:
- Unroll pizza dough and place in a 15-inch by 10-inch by 1-inch baking pan.
- Spread with pizza sauce; sprinkle with the taco meat, tomatoes and cheese.
- Bake at 400° for 15-20 minutes or until crust is golden brown.
- Top with shredded lettuce and sour cream if desired.
