Taco Pizza
Originally Published on: February 14, 2013

Ingredients:

  • 2 tubes (13.8 ounces each) refrigerated pizza crust
  • 1 can (8 ounces) pizza sauce
  • 2 cups seasoned taco meat
  • 2 medium tomatoes, seeded and chopped
  • 2 cups (8 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese
  • Shredded lettuce or sour cream, optional

Directions:

  1. Unroll pizza dough and place in a 15-inch by 10-inch by 1-inch baking pan.
  2. Spread with pizza sauce; sprinkle with the taco meat, tomatoes and cheese.
  3. Bake at 400° for 15-20 minutes or until crust is golden brown.
  4. Top with shredded lettuce and sour cream if desired.

