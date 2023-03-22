Shrimp Boil
Ingredients:
- 4 quarts hot water
- 1 pack Zatarain’s crab boil seasoning
- 1 lg. sweet onion, cut into wedges
- 1 bulb garlic, peeled and into cloves
- 2 Tbsp. fresh thyme leaves
- 2 lbs. med. red potatoes
- 4 ears corn, husked and cleaned, cut into thirds
- 14 oz. andouille sausage, sliced into 1-inch thick pieces
- 2 lbs raw shrimp, deveined
- 1 stick butter
- 2 lemons
- Old Bay seasoning, salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Fill a large stockpot with 4 quarts of water. Stir in crab boil seasoning pack, onion, garlic and thyme. Bring mixture to a boil over medium-high heat.
- Par-cook potatoes for 4 minutes in the microwave while warming the water.
- Add potatoes to pot. Let cook until potatoes are nearing tender, about 10 minutes.
- Add corn and continue to cook for 4 minutes.
- Add sausage and cook for 3 minutes longer.
- Gently stir in shrimp and cook until just opaque and pink, about 2 minutes.
- Drain mixture but reserve 1 cup of the broth if you’d like for serving.
- Spread over an extra large serving platter or a baking sheet.
- Finish with butter, juice of 1 lemon and seasonings. Drizzle with butter and additional lemon wedges. Sprinkle with parsley, Old Bay seasoning, salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve with bibs!
