Ingredients:

  • 4 quarts hot water
  • 1 pack Zatarain’s crab boil seasoning
  • 1 lg. sweet onion, cut into wedges
  • 1 bulb garlic, peeled and into cloves
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh thyme leaves
  • 2 lbs. med. red potatoes
  • 4 ears corn, husked and cleaned, cut into thirds
  • 14 oz. andouille sausage, sliced into 1-inch thick pieces
  • 2 lbs raw shrimp, deveined
  • 1 stick butter
  • 2 lemons
  • Old Bay seasoning, salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Fill a large stockpot with 4 quarts of water. Stir in crab boil seasoning pack, onion, garlic and thyme. Bring mixture to a boil over medium-high heat.
  2. Par-cook potatoes for 4 minutes in the microwave while warming the water.
  3. Add potatoes to pot. Let cook until potatoes are nearing tender, about 10 minutes.
  4. Add corn and continue to cook for 4 minutes.
  5. Add sausage and cook for 3 minutes longer.
  6. Gently stir in shrimp and cook until just opaque and pink, about 2 minutes.
  7. Drain mixture but reserve 1 cup of the broth if you’d like for serving.
  8. Spread over an extra large serving platter or a baking sheet.
  9. Finish with butter, juice of 1 lemon and seasonings. Drizzle with butter and additional lemon wedges. Sprinkle with parsley, Old Bay seasoning, salt and pepper to taste.
  10. Serve with bibs!

