Signature Skillet Supper

Ingredients:

  • 1 tsp. extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 lb. lean ground beef
  • 1 cup onion(s) (chopped)
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 4 cups frozen mixed vegetables
  • 2 tsp. togarashi (Japanese pepper blend)
  • 3 cups cooked no yolk medium noodles
  • 4 cup beef broth
  • 1 cup water

Directions:

  1. Place olive oil in large sauté pan or skillet. Add beef, onions, and garlic and cook until beef is browned.
  2. Add vegetables and the seasoning, and mix well. Add the noodles and mix well. Add the broth and enough water to cover everything. Bring to a boil.
  3. Reduce heat to medium and cook until noodles are tender, approximately 15 minutes.

