Signature Skillet Supper
Ingredients:
- 1 tsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 1 lb. lean ground beef
- 1 cup onion(s) (chopped)
- 2 cloves garlic (minced)
- 4 cups frozen mixed vegetables
- 2 tsp. togarashi (Japanese pepper blend)
- 3 cups cooked no yolk medium noodles
- 4 cup beef broth
- 1 cup water
Directions:
- Place olive oil in large sauté pan or skillet. Add beef, onions, and garlic and cook until beef is browned.
- Add vegetables and the seasoning, and mix well. Add the noodles and mix well. Add the broth and enough water to cover everything. Bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat to medium and cook until noodles are tender, approximately 15 minutes.
